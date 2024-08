Already served prison sentence for re-activation

He had nothing to do with Nazi ideas - even if the appearance of his CV seems somewhat questionable. The man had only been released from prison a few weeks before the accused incident, where he had been serving a sentence for Nazi reactivation! "Nevertheless, the only question is what he was thinking when he took off his T-shirt and showed off his tattoo," says lawyer Hannes Gradischnig. "I don't think he was thinking much."