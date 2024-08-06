First hit by a boat, then bitter tears on TV

"I realize that I got hit in the face, but it's not like I'm in brutal pain. This is kayak cross. You have to be prepared for the fact that something like that can happen," Funk said, noting that she didn't mean to hurt her opponent. Then the tears flowed during the ZDF interview. "I couldn't get my paddle into the water on the left or right. We were all in a heap. It went on like that until the first upstream gate. I was really attacked and also tried to attack myself. I didn't manage to pass them and that was my Olympic Games."