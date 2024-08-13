Turbo and sports exhaust
A real Abarth speeds across the water!
When the Abarth gets too comfortable, it takes to the water, you could say. The one in the video is actually an Abarth motorboat, designed by Centro Stile Abarth and powered by a 230 hp hydrojet engine. Probably more fun than the current Abarth 500e ...
No Abarth has ever made waves this big: with the three-cylinder turbo supplied by Rotax in the rear, it flies over the water at up to 58 knots (that's 107 km/h). The sound comes from a Riva sports exhaust system. The 1630 cc engine is also available without a turbocharger, in which case it delivers 170 hp and the sports exhaust has to be paid for separately.
The little firecracker called "Abarth Offshore" is built by "Car Off Shore" in southern Italy, near Naples, where a less powerful boat with a Fiat 500 look has already been produced. The new cracker is now modeled on the Abarth 595 and 695.
The boat is available as a pure convertible or - as can be seen here in the video - as a convertible, as we know it from Cinquecento cars, i.e. with fixed roof bars and a fabric top. The "bodywork" shimmers here in metallic green, but this can be customized. The interior is two-tone and, like the instrumentation and audio system, is designed to be seawater-proof.
The Abarth Offshore is designed as a tender (dinghy) for larger yachts. It has a bathing deck with ladder, teak-look plastic paneling and a bass loudspeaker for the audio system that uses the dashboard as a resonance surface.
The front two of the four seats are shock-absorbing so that the engine power can be utilized without causing back problems. Windshield wipers with splash water and automatic function are located on the windshield, just like in a car.
The Abarth Offshore is limited to 500 units. The base price is 95,000 euros for the 170 hp version, while the more powerful version is available from 105,000 euros. In addition, the weaker model costs 1500 euros for the Riva exhaust and both 2800 euros for the cushioned seats, 3000 euros for the roof bars and soft top and possibly 1000 euros for the water ski bracket. The corresponding yacht is also included.
By the way: Abarth cars with combustion engines are no longer produced. Anyone who still wants one of these as a new car must hope to get a fully configured example from a dealer.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.