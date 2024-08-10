How does recuperation work in electric cars?

Energy is collected downhill

When a hybrid or electric car drives down a hill (except in coasting mode) or the driver actively presses the brake pedal (at least in most cases), the electric motor is automatically used as a generator. The drive unit stops driving the wheels. Instead, these now transfer the kinetic energy via the drivetrain to the electric motor, which works in a similar way to the dynamo on a bicycle: It brakes the car by absorbing kinetic energy and converting it into electric current. The kinetic energy recovered during this process is fed into the high-voltage traction battery. When moving off and accelerating, it can then flow from the battery back into the electric motor that drives the vehicle.