Nowitzki freaked out next to Spain’s king

In a thriller, "Oranje" had luck on their side in the end, winning 18:17. Afterwards, you could see that many orange fans were also in the arena. As at the European Football Championships in Germany, the DJ then played the hit "Links rechts". Players and supporters danced without restraint. And on August 22, the best players in Europe will play in the 3x3 European Championship presented by the "Krone" in the Vienna Prater!