Awesome basketball party
Nowitzki freaked out next to Spain’s king
3x3 basketball at the Olympics? What a spectacle! Former NBA star Dirk Nowitzki went completely crazy. Thousands of spectators created an incredible atmosphere in the packed stadium at Place de la Concorde during the finals. A similar mega party will soon be taking place in Vienna's Prater - at the 3x3 European Championship presented by the "Krone" from August 22 to 25.
Soccer star Toni Kroos, who retired in the summer, wrote on X: "How awesome is 3x3 basketball, please? Congratulations ladies!" Germany's women had previously beaten Spain 17:16 in a thrilling final.
Bach was also thrilled
Stunned, the four players hugged fan Dirk Nowitzki, who had been cheering in the front row alongside Spain's King Felipe and former NBA star Pau Gasol. German IOC President Thomas Bach was also very enthusiastic in the stands.
The Dutch kept their cool
The men's final between France and the Netherlands followed. The stadium announcer and DJ really got the crowd going. Both teams played a thrilling match. It went back and forth. The French fans celebrated every basket of their favorites frenetically, but the Dutch were not impressed by the atmosphere and kept up the fight.
In a thriller, "Oranje" had luck on their side in the end, winning 18:17. Afterwards, you could see that many orange fans were also in the arena. As at the European Football Championships in Germany, the DJ then played the hit "Links rechts". Players and supporters danced without restraint. And on August 22, the best players in Europe will play in the 3x3 European Championship presented by the "Krone" in the Vienna Prater!
