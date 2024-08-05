Is an attack imminent?
Meeting of destiny convened: Iran wants revenge
Against the backdrop of increasing tensions in the Middle East, Iran wants to discuss the killing of Hamas foreign leader Ismail Haniyeh with Islamic countries. In view of the explosive situation, the USA is also trying to de-escalate the situation.
In view of growing concerns about an escalation in the Middle East, US President Joe Biden held a telephone conversation with Jordan's King Abdullah II. This was announced by the White House. In the conversation, the two discussed their efforts to de-escalate tensions, including by brokering an agreement on an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the release of hostages held by the terrorist organization Hamas.
Following the killing of two important opponents of Israel, the security situation in the Middle East is even more tense than it already was. The Iranian leadership in Tehran and its allies want to punish Israel for attacks on the Hamas foreign chief and another high-ranking commander. The exact timing of the attacks is unclear, but could be imminent according to media reports.
Iran calls meeting of the Islamic world
An emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) at foreign minister level is planned for Wednesday in Saudi Arabia, where the organization is based.
The meeting in the coastal city of Jedda is to discuss the "crimes of the Israeli occupation", including the "assassination" of Haniyeh in Iran, according to the organization, to which 57 Islamic countries belong. Iran holds Israel responsible for the killing of the Hamas leader in Tehran last week and has threatened the country with retaliation.
According to the Foreign Ministry in Tehran, Iran requested the OIC meeting together with Pakistan. The organization sees itself as the voice of the Muslim world. Unlike the smaller Arab League, it also includes influential non-Arab states, including Iran, Pakistan and Turkey.
Jordan as a US mouthpiece
Jordanian Foreign Minister Aiman al-Safadi traveled to Tehran at the weekend. In talks with Iran's acting foreign minister, Ali Bagheri Kani, he wanted to dissuade the country from taking military action against Israel, according to local media reports.
There was speculation on social media as to whether Jordan's foreign minister had also handed over messages from the USA and Arab countries to Iran. In these messages, the USA is said to have promised Iran that it would resume nuclear negotiations if it refrained from a military response. These could lead to the lifting of sanctions against Iran.
