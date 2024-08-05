Hospital: dialing 1450 gets you there faster

Hospitals prepared for patients

This 1450 check-in is already possible in more than half of Upper Austria's hospitals (such as the Kepler-Uniklinikum, the Salzkammergut-Kliniken and the Linzer Elisabethinen). And this is how it works in detail: once the patient data has been recorded, it is forwarded directly to the hospital. They are also informed in advance when the visit to the hospital is possible. Hospitals are thus prepared for the patient, eliminating a lot of administrative work on site. Exceptions to this are, of course, emergencies.