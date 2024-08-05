Population could shrink by 31% by 2025!

Ukraine has been struggling with decline since independence

However, Ukraine has been struggling with a declining population since its independence in 1991. This is due to low birth rates, a high mortality rate and high emigration rates. With all these factors, the population of Ukraine could shrink by 21 or even 31 percent by 2052, depending on how optimistic or pessimistic the scenarios for the war and its end are, according to forecasts by the "European Demographic Data Sheet".