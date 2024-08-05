Cattle in the dirt
Unacceptable conditions in Innviertel cowshed again
Animal rights activists filed a complaint with the district authority of Braunau (Upper Austria). The authorities sent an official veterinarian to Franking to inspect the farm. In particular, serious hygiene problems were found. The farmer was given strict conditions that he must implement within a few days.
It was only a few days ago that the authorities had to clear a truly horrific barn in Feldkirchen near Mattighofen. An elderly farmer had kept his cattle there under disastrous circumstances.
Soiled with faeces
The cows had no dry lying area, were soiled from head to toe with faeces and were chained up for 24 hours at a time. Activists from the RespekTiere association had become aware of the terrible conditions and raised the alarm - the "Krone" reported.
Unsustainable hygienic conditions
On Monday, it became known that cows and calves were also being kept in a barn in the Braunau district - this time in Franking - in unsustainable hygienic conditions.
"A hiker from Bavaria alerted us", explains Tom Putzgruber, spokesperson for RespekTiere, who filed a complaint with the Braunau district authority: "There are cows hanging on the shortest chains imaginable. The stalls are so short that they have to lie on bars, literally in their own excrement. This is pure animal torture."
The conditions are catastrophic: Extreme hygienic conditions, calves in stalls that are too narrow and filthy, chains that are far too short.
An official veterinarian was sent by the Braunau BH to inspect the cowshed. "The hygiene situation was indeed inadequate," confirms Deputy District Governor Thomas Gut.
Strict improvement requirements
The farmer was given strict improvement requirements, which he had to implement within a few days. "If that doesn't work, we'll take tougher steps - that can go as far as removal."
The farmer appeared to be understanding and cooperative for the time being. Thomas Gut: "He is in constant contact with the official veterinarians and has offered to set up a mobile outdoor pen for the calves."
