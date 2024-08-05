Security debate
32,635 police officers on duty! Record instead of misery
The security debate is boiling up again in pre-election times. However, top officials at the Ministry of the Interior are defending themselves against outrageous accusations of staff shortages - the bare figures show a completely different picture ...
"Alarm!" - Public safety is seemingly always at risk in pre-election times, and so a heated debate about staffing levels, knife-carrying bans and the like is sparked again, especially in the summer months. However, before the mood on the big political stage escalates completely, the Ministry of the Interior and the Vienna Provincial Police Directorate are pressing ahead with their own "fact check".
While many places are already working on the next political attack, section head Karl Hutter calmly opens his personnel register: "The current discussion about staff shortages in the police force is nothing new to me, after all I am a police officer with 30 years of professional experience and served under the 17th Minister of the Interior."
What's more: "But it's also a fact that we currently have 32,635 police officers, which is an all-time high in terms of personnel. My job is to ensure that the various offices and authorities have sufficient resources and that my colleagues in the departments can build up the necessary investigative pressure, and this actually works smoothly most of the time," Hutter states unequivocally in an interview with the "Krone".
On average, it costs us 100,000 euros to train a police officer. The job is attractive, the figures prove that. You can't have done that much wrong.
Thousands of applicants for the police - also in Vienna
With 10,000 applicants in the first half of 2024 alone, there are no major concerns about the future or attractiveness of the job. After all, the relaxation of tattoo regulations, better pay for police trainees and a so-called "attractiveness package" with a climate ticket, B driving license and the like are paying off, and not just literally.
The budget for the security of the Viennese alone is well-funded at 700 million euros. Police chief Gerhard Pürstl is also positive about this (see interview below): "People keep complaining that Linz has more police officers than Favoriten. I would like to point out that our operational area does not end at district borders. With the current crime situation, we couldn't afford an allotment garden mentality."
Vienna's Chief of Police Gerhard Pürstl speaks plainly in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper about the security debate:
"Krone": Mr. Police Chief, after gang warfare and the like, what is the state of security in Vienna?
Pürstl: I really don't like to hear the term gang warfare. It's often about an ethnic conflict between two population groups. However, we are currently in a very good position, our colleagues are doing their job and are putting up a strong fight.
What do you think of the debate about a nationwide ban on carrying weapons?
We can see in Innerfavoriten and at Praterstern that it is an important tool. Initially there were a lot of cases, but now the number of crimes involving knives is falling sharply. But a ban certainly makes police work easier.
Easier in what way?
At the moment, colleagues have to consider a wide range of parameters during a check. Whether it's a weapon or not - with a clear ban, you simply have clear rules for daily patrols.
Would you like more support from politicians?
We actually always work closely with the city and federal government and get all the help we need. That works well!
Number of injured officers on the rise
Responsibility, prestige and respect among the population, career opportunities - and not a bad salary at all. No wonder that being a police officer is a dream job for many people. However, it is not without its dangers. Since 2012, twelve police officers have lost their lives while on duty, eight of them through external causes.
And: attacks on the security forces have increased, particularly in recent years. Roughly speaking, three police officers are injured on duty every day in Austria, with a slight upward trend.
As a countermeasure, investments have been made in improving equipment, among other things, which paid off dramatically just a few weeks ago and saved the life of a police officer: at the end of May, there was a knife attack in the weapons ban zone in Vienna-Favoriten that made headlines. A Jordanian attacked from behind, ramming the blade into the upper body of a young officer.
As reported, the 24-year-old probably only survived thanks to his stab protection vest. He got off relatively lightly physically, but the psychological injuries were far greater - the young man has since resigned from the force. But he is not an isolated case. On average, around 1000 police officers leave the system every year.
