Car accident during escape
Drunk man attacks waitress and pulls out knife
Wild scenes unfolded at the weekend in Telfs in Tyrol: a drunk man attacked an employee in a restaurant and seriously injured her. The suspect then allegedly pulled out a knife and threatened other guests. During his escape, he caused a car accident. The handcuffs then clicked at his wife's home - for both of them!
On Sunday night, shortly before 3 a.m., the situation escalated in the pub in Telfs. It is unclear why. The 36-year-old local man is said to have attacked an employee first. The woman suffered serious injuries.
Guests threatened with a knife
"The suspect then threatened other guests with a knife. The incident then moved outside the restaurant, where there was another physical altercation between the man and another guest," said the investigators. The alleged knifeman tried to injure his opponent with the knife, but witnesses were able to prevent this, according to the police.
After the altercation, the suspect, who does not have a driving license, fled in a car. In doing so, he caused a traffic accident with material damage and committed a hit-and-run.
No driver's license, but fled in a car
But that was not all: after all the commotion, the suspect fled the scene.
Suspect and wife arrested
The police immediately launched a manhunt and were finally able to find and arrest the fugitive at his wife's home address in Telfs. "During the arrest, the man's 42-year-old wife resisted the intervening police officers. She was also provisionally arrested," it says.
While the woman was released, the 36-year-old suspect was taken to Innsbruck prison. Investigations are ongoing.
