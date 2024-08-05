Viennese man suffers seven strokes after dog bite

Victim suffered seven strokes

"All I know is that the police were there and then the rescue team," recalls the unemployed man. His terrier mix had bitten a young Viennese man on the lower leg. But he can't say anything about the incident either. The injury had a terrible course: "The foot was always festering afterwards and then he got fever attacks," his mother told the court. In July 2023, the victim then suffered a stroke, followed by six more in hospital - an infection attacked his heart ...