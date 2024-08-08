Opera premiere
Where does the salt of the Salzkammergut come from? The legend of the Aquarius from Grundlsee can be seen from Sunday (August 11) as a contemporary opera with baroque influences at the Archkogl outdoor pool.
Water and salt have shaped the Salzkammergut for thousands of years and are also two of the main themes of the Capital of Culture year 2024. How the salt was discovered in the Sandling is shrouded in myth: it is said to have been a good-natured merman who revealed the solution to the riddle to fishermen.
Verena Frey, project manager of the Aussee Baroque Days, was not only familiar with the legend of the water sprite, but also with the Italian baroque musician, composer and conductor Vanni Moretto. "When I sent him a translation of the legend, he was thrilled," says Frey. "And he started writing the opera with his librettist Stefano Pintor."
"Everyone said it wouldn't work"
It took two and a half years to get the financing in place, Frey recalls. "That was difficult. Everyone said it wouldn't work - but it did." More than 50 people are now involved in the project, which premieres on August 11. Moretto is conducting and Andreas Weirich, stage manager and director at the Bavarian State Opera in Munich, is directing. Young singers from the Mozarteum University Salzburg will sing - Judith Gallmetzer, Vladimir Šlepec, Jeffrey Herminghaus, Maté Herczeg, Florentina Serles. The orchestra comes from all over Europe.
Contemporary, but with folkloristic elements
What can the audience expect over three evenings? Librettist Pintor has used his artistic freedom to include a salt girl and a human love story in the plot. The work will sound "contemporary, but inspired by the Baroque period, and folkloristic elements have also been incorporated", says Frey. "It is expressive, but also has many beautiful melodies."
The premiere on August 11 at 8.30 pm will take place at the Archkogl outdoor pool in Grundlsee. Further dates are on August 12 and 13. In the event of bad weather, there will be an alternative date on August 14 in the multi-purpose hall of the Narcissus village of Zloam.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
