"Everyone said it wouldn't work"

It took two and a half years to get the financing in place, Frey recalls. "That was difficult. Everyone said it wouldn't work - but it did." More than 50 people are now involved in the project, which premieres on August 11. Moretto is conducting and Andreas Weirich, stage manager and director at the Bavarian State Opera in Munich, is directing. Young singers from the Mozarteum University Salzburg will sing - Judith Gallmetzer, Vladimir Šlepec, Jeffrey Herminghaus, Maté Herczeg, Florentina Serles. The orchestra comes from all over Europe.