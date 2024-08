LIVE from 12 noon: Salzburg find out their play-off opponents

A few years ago, the prospect of Champions League qualification would have caused nervous trembling among Red Bull Salzburg fans. The Bulls had failed eleven times before beating Maccabi Tel Aviv in the final qualifying phase in 2020 and Brøndby IF in 2021. Ahead of the third-round first leg against Twente Enschede (Tuesday, 8.45pm/live in the sportkrone.at ticker), the former curse has long since been consigned to the dustbin.