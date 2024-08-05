Attacks by killer whales in the Mediterranean are on the rise

Various measures taken by the Spanish authorities, such as bans on smaller boats in certain sea zones and GPS trackers to locate orcas and warn captains, have so far had little success. According to the organization "GT Atlantic Orca" (GTAO), there were 84 interactions off the coasts of Spain and Portugal this year up to the end of June. Six boats were so badly damaged that they had to be towed away. The figures are slightly higher than the average for 2021 to 2023 in the same period.