Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"The team is alive"

“New” WSG Tirol literally had the roses flying at them

Nachrichten
05.08.2024 13:00

This was the kind of start to the season that everyone in Wattens wanted: so much was new - and (almost) everything worked straight away at the weekend in the 2:1 win against SCR Altach in the Ländle.

comment0 Kommentare

Did you hear the stones rolling off WSG Tirol's back on Saturday? That was that huge rockfall in the Außerfern, you think? Well, that's not so sure.

"Of course you're more nervous then"
"Of course we were tense, I make no secret of that," admitted sporting director Stefan Köck the day after the 2:1 win in the league opener at western rivals Altach, "So much is new - of course you're more nervous."

The new WSG did not disappoint. On the contrary: the manner in which the three-pointer was clinched in the Ländle was impressive. And because all the new faces made a (very) good impression, the roses can also be placed in the sports director's office.

Hinterseer was the desired leader
Coach Philipp Semlic presented a well-prepared team with a new, good 4-3-3 system at the start. Giant defender Jamie Lawrence was a stabilizing force in defence (apart from the goal conceded), Lennart Czyborra kept things ticking over on the left, Lukas Hinterseer was the desired leader on the pitch and the jokers Quincy Butler (2:1) and Tobias Anselm kept the level high.

Another positive thing the sporting director has noticed in the first few weeks of the new WSG: the squad has come closer together, the structure seems more harmonious. Köck puts it like this: "This team is alive!"

The search continues
Köck took the fact that coach Semlic reminded him via TV of the open transfer files ("I would like to see a bit more experience in the team") with a smile: "Thank you, coach!" Of course, the chapters on all-round players and central defenders have not yet been shelved. And with the new kit sponsor CATL (Chinese batteries), it may be easier to do so.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Georg Fraisl
Georg Fraisl
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf