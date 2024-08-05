"The team is alive"
“New” WSG Tirol literally had the roses flying at them
This was the kind of start to the season that everyone in Wattens wanted: so much was new - and (almost) everything worked straight away at the weekend in the 2:1 win against SCR Altach in the Ländle.
Did you hear the stones rolling off WSG Tirol's back on Saturday? That was that huge rockfall in the Außerfern, you think? Well, that's not so sure.
"Of course you're more nervous then"
"Of course we were tense, I make no secret of that," admitted sporting director Stefan Köck the day after the 2:1 win in the league opener at western rivals Altach, "So much is new - of course you're more nervous."
The new WSG did not disappoint. On the contrary: the manner in which the three-pointer was clinched in the Ländle was impressive. And because all the new faces made a (very) good impression, the roses can also be placed in the sports director's office.
Hinterseer was the desired leader
Coach Philipp Semlic presented a well-prepared team with a new, good 4-3-3 system at the start. Giant defender Jamie Lawrence was a stabilizing force in defence (apart from the goal conceded), Lennart Czyborra kept things ticking over on the left, Lukas Hinterseer was the desired leader on the pitch and the jokers Quincy Butler (2:1) and Tobias Anselm kept the level high.
Another positive thing the sporting director has noticed in the first few weeks of the new WSG: the squad has come closer together, the structure seems more harmonious. Köck puts it like this: "This team is alive!"
The search continues
Köck took the fact that coach Semlic reminded him via TV of the open transfer files ("I would like to see a bit more experience in the team") with a smile: "Thank you, coach!" Of course, the chapters on all-round players and central defenders have not yet been shelved. And with the new kit sponsor CATL (Chinese batteries), it may be easier to do so.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
