His last will and testament
Jimmy Carter still wants to vote for Kamala Harris
Former US President Jimmy Carter has been in palliative care since 2023. According to his grandson Jason Carter, however, the 99-year-old still has a clear goal: he wants to live to see the presidential election so that he can vote for Democratic candidate Kamala Harris.
"I'm trying to hang in there to vote for Kamala Harris," said the Democrat, according to a report in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper on Saturday. According to the report, his son Chip Carter had asked him a few days ago whether he hoped to be able to celebrate his 100th birthday on October 1. According to the newspaper, the state of Georgia, where the 99-year-old lives, will be able to vote on the successor to Democratic US President Joe Biden from October 15.
His grandfather, who has been receiving palliative care at home since February 2023, has recently become "more animated and interested in politics and the war in Gaza", Jason Carter told the paper. The former peanut farmer and later Nobel Peace Prize winner, who was in office from 1977 to 1981, is the oldest living ex-president of the USA.
Who will be Harris' running mate?
Now that US Vice President Harris has secured the Democratic presidential nomination, her decision on the vice presidential candidate is eagerly awaited. Josh Shapiro, the governor of the potentially decisive state of Pennsylvania, is one of the frontrunners. But three other governors, a senator and Transport Minister Pete Buttigieg have also been touted as possible candidates for the office of Vice President.
On Tuesday, she plans to appear together with her "running mate" in Philadelphia in the state of Pennsylvania. The selection of the vice-presidential candidate is considered a strategically important decision. The aim is to win potentially decisive votes in the states that will determine the outcome of the election - the so-called swing states.
