Jimmy Carter still wants to vote for Kamala Harris

"I'm trying to hang in there to vote for Kamala Harris," said the Democrat, according to a report in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution newspaper on Saturday. According to the report, his son Chip Carter had asked him a few days ago whether he hoped to be able to celebrate his 100th birthday on October 1. According to the newspaper, the state of Georgia, where the 99-year-old lives, will be able to vote on the successor to Democratic US President Joe Biden from October 15.