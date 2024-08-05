MotoGP: “Beast” embarrasses his team with a double victory

After his strong 2022 season, he had been considered a title candidate for 2023. But injuries threw the "Beast" off track: fractured shoulder blade, broken hand, missed eight races. Nevertheless, he still managed to win in Malaysia in November. It was to be his last for the next 12 races. He was unable to convince the Ducati works team to extend his contract, and Marc Marquez will take his place in 2025. And KTM (Jack Miller finished twelfth, Brad Binder dropped out with a faulty clutch) can rub their hands together to get the "Beast".