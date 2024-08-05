Back on the throne
MotoGP: “Beast” embarrasses his team with a double victory
After a botched year and a half in MotoGP, Enea Bastianini is back on the throne: after celebrating his first win of the season in the sprint, the Italian followed it up with his first "real" victory since Sepang 2023 in yesterday's race - embarrassing his own team of all people!
After his strong 2022 season, he had been considered a title candidate for 2023. But injuries threw the "Beast" off track: fractured shoulder blade, broken hand, missed eight races. Nevertheless, he still managed to win in Malaysia in November. It was to be his last for the next 12 races. He was unable to convince the Ducati works team to extend his contract, and Marc Marquez will take his place in 2025. And KTM (Jack Miller finished twelfth, Brad Binder dropped out with a faulty clutch) can rub their hands together to get the "Beast".
Ducati team manager Davide Tardozzi also recognized: "This weekend he looked like the Enea of 2022 again." He dropped back to fourth place after the start, but then moved past the leader "Pecco" Bagnaia (It/both Ducati) behind Jorge Martin (Sp). Two laps before the end, he took advantage of a mistake by Martin to take the win. "I made a few mistakes at the start, but my confidence came back and I was able to push again at the end," said the 26-year-old jubilantly, "I'm so happy to be back at the front!"
As was Jorge Martin: in second place, he replaced third-placed Bagnaia, who complained of a lack of front-wheel grip, with a three-point lead at the top of the World Championship standings. The Spaniard was also not retained by Ducati for next year and will switch to Aprilia.
