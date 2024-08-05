Vorteilswelt
Champion Sturm defeated

Goosebumps in Hütteldorf! “It’s crazy what’s going on”

Nachrichten
05.08.2024 05:32

Rapid thrilled at the start of the league, defeating double winners Sturm 1:0 in front of 23,400 fans on Sunday. Dion Beljo scored the golden goal after a beautiful combination: "I've played in many big stadiums, but what's going on here is crazy!"

comment0 Kommentare

"Anything is possible!" During the powerful choreography, Rapids fans in the West Block re-enacted an oversized lottery draw. Very successful. The additional number highlighted in red? A reference to Mission 33, as the team has been desperately chasing the next championship title since 2008 ...

The lottery draw in the Block West opened the league hit.
The lottery draw in the Block West opened the league hit.
(Bild: GEPA)

No, even now you shouldn't be dreaming of a golden plate in Hütteldorf. But the start of the league was a firework display, advertising in green and white! "And you want to be our champions," chanted the fans after the 1:0 win against the double winners.

And it was well deserved. Sturm only had two Zvonarek finishes midway through the first half. And when Auer miscalculated and goalkeeper Hedl was already beaten, Raux-Yao made a last-second save from Böving (22'). That was it for the Ilzer team.

Apart from that, only Rapid played (57 percent possession, 17:7 shots on goal). The golden goal was the result of a beautiful combination via captain Seidl and Burgstaller, Beljo slid the ball in with deliberation - 1:0 (29'). "A perfect day, we played well, that's how we always have to perform," beamed the Augsburg loanee. "I've played in a lot of big stadiums, but what goes on here is crazy. Many thanks to the fans."

(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

Just like 21 years ago
After an hour, many of the 23,400 supporters got goosebumps and the whole stadium stood. Because Rapid constricted Sturm for minutes on end, pressing for the 2:0. Many chances, Dursun missed two set-pieces, even from two meters in stoppage time. Only Burgstaller scored after a perfect counter-attack, but he was just offside (71'). So it remained 1-0 - also because Rapid, unlike in the past, also defended the standards safely.

This was the first time in 21 (!) years that Rapid had won four competitive matches in a row. "We're pleased, we were dominant and conceded very little," said a satisfied coach Klauß. "But the signs also spoke in our favor, Sturm is not yet at the limit."

With a broad chest to Trabzon
What Ilzer also promised after the false start: "From now on, things are going up." While Rapid prepares for Trabzonspor. The next goal is the Europa League - Klauß: "We need a broad chest for that." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Rainer Bortenschlager
Rainer Bortenschlager
