After murder of girl
New violence in British cities – 90 arrests
The situation in the UK is tense following the knife attack in Southport. There have been new protests and riots in several cities.
Ultra-nationalists have caused serious damage and injured police officers in several British cities with anti-Muslim riots. According to police reports, more than 90 people were arrested across the country. The authorities are bracing themselves for further riots, which are seen as a reaction to a bloody attack in which three girls were stabbed to death a week ago.
Test for new head of government
The new Prime Minister Keir Starmer backed the officers. He said the forces had his full support in taking action against extremists who attacked police officers and tried to stir up hatred. This was announced by his spokesman after a meeting with several cabinet members. The riots are seen as the first test for the social democratic head of government, who has been in office for a month.
In the northern English town of Rotherham, a crowd of several hundred people gathered at a hotel housing asylum seekers. "You are not welcome here", they shouted, and some threw objects at the building.
False reports about the identity of the attacker
The anti-Muslim riots have been going on for days. The main cause is false reports on social media about the identity of a knife attacker who stabbed three girls aged six, seven and nine in the north-western English town of Southport on Monday, injuring several children and two adults, some of them critically. The motive is unclear.
The police emphasize that the 17-year-old suspect was born in Great Britain. His parents are from Rwanda. Right-wing populist MP Nigel Farage, who once played a key role in pushing for Brexit, also speculated as to whether the authorities were hiding the truth. Critics accuse him of fueling the riots.
Police Secretary Diana Johnson told BBC Radio 4 that some people were afraid to take to the streets because of the color of their skin. In the Northern Irish capital Belfast, for example, a café and a supermarket run by Muslims were burnt down. Several cars were set on fire.
The police association warned of staff shortages in everyday crime. Officers would have to be withdrawn in order to keep the rioters under control, the head of the Police Federation of England and Wales, Tiffany Lynch, told the BBC. Secretary of State Johnson, on the other hand, emphasized that the police had sufficient resources and announced further arrests.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
