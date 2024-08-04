A strong bet for a full stadium

Skn women attack
St. Pölten's female footballers now have the NV-Arena as their permanent home. President Andrea Pichler is leading the way and wants to reach the Champions League final in the next five years. Before that, the serial champions want to win their tenth league title, starting at home against "runner-up" Vienna on Saturday.
"The anticipation is already insanely high, we can hardly wait," says Andrea Pichler, president of the soccer girls of spusu SKN St. Pölten Rush...
...who are now playing in the NV Arena. "This is worthy of the women, they deserve it. It's great that we've achieved this - we're hoping for lots of fans." And right at the start of the season, when the nine-time serial champions host "runners-up" Vienna in the league match next Saturday. "We want to fill the stadium, we have a bet: if 5,000 fans come, everyone gets a free drink." Her husband Franz Pichler, 49% owner of the SKN women with spusu, was beaming during the "Krone" visit: "Toni Polster and Andi Ogris with Maria Wolf, who was our coach, have already confirmed their attendance and are really looking forward to this top match."
The Pichlers are committed to promoting women's soccer. "We have planned campaigns. People will only come if our sport is visible," says Andrea, full of zest for action. "I was allowed to start here with the championship and cup titles, but we have to set ourselves higher goals. The first step was the NV Arena - now we're moving on in sporting terms. We want to be in the Champions League final in five years' time." Despite the caliber of record champions Lyon, their perennial rivals Barcelona and Co. "I'm often ridiculed for that, but we're going to set the course and create the conditions for it. If you don't have goals, you can't achieve anything."
For example, a limited liability company was founded for St. Pölten's women, who start in the premier league in Georgia against Neftçi (Azerbaijan) on September 4 - spusu, which has been involved since 2019, is an investor. CEO Franz Pichler: "We want the players, who are all employed by SKN, to be able to concentrate fully on soccer and work in a highly professional manner." And to become a top team in Europe in the medium term.
