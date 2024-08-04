A strong bet for a full stadium

The Pichlers are committed to promoting women's soccer. "We have planned campaigns. People will only come if our sport is visible," says Andrea, full of zest for action. "I was allowed to start here with the championship and cup titles, but we have to set ourselves higher goals. The first step was the NV Arena - now we're moving on in sporting terms. We want to be in the Champions League final in five years' time." Despite the caliber of record champions Lyon, their perennial rivals Barcelona and Co. "I'm often ridiculed for that, but we're going to set the course and create the conditions for it. If you don't have goals, you can't achieve anything."