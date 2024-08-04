Agreement made more difficult
Biden: Death of Hamas leader “did not help”
US President Joe Biden fears that the killing of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh will make an agreement between Israel and Hamas more difficult. "It didn't help", he told the New York Times. The timing was "unfavorable" (see video above).
The killing took place at exactly the moment when the USA had hoped to conclude the talks. In addition, the attack on the leader in Tehran could lead to a major regional war. This is exactly what Biden wanted to prevent. The President had also said this in a telephone conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
As reported, an explosion in the room of a government guest house in Tehran killed the Hamas foreign chief on Wednesday night. The Israeli side has not yet claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Iranian leadership and Hamas hold the Jewish state responsible and are threatening to retaliate.
Difficult relationship with Netanyahu
The relationship between Biden and Netanyahu has been frosty of late. Biden repeatedly called on the Israeli head of government to do more to protect the civilian population in the Gaza Strip and to agree to a ceasefire and the release of the last hostages. However, the indirect negotiations, in which representatives from the USA, Egypt and Qatar are mediating, are making no progress. The most recent round of talks in Cairo on Saturday also made no progress.
According to an Israeli official, Netanyahu himself said that the death of Haniyeh would interrupt progress for a few days. Ultimately, however, it would speed up the conclusion of an agreement as more pressure would be put on Hamas.
