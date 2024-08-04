Two dead in accident
Driver and passenger burnt to death in electric car
Horrific crash on Sunday night in Upper Austria! A serious traffic accident near Buchkirchen (Wels-Land district) claimed two lives. An electric car apparently crashed head-on into a tree and started to burn. The two occupants were apparently unable to free themselves and burned to death.
The serious accident happened on Sunday night on Uttenthaler Straße in the municipality of Buchkirchen. According to the evidence, a car coming from Wallern an der Trattnach left the road, crashed head-on into a fruit tree and then skidded into a cornfield opposite. The vehicle then burst into flames.
Worst fears realized
The firefighters were initially alerted to a fire with an unclear location after a fire was reported from a distance. When they arrived at the scene, they found a car that was fully engulfed in flames and had obviously been involved in an accident. The emergency services already feared the worst: they then discovered two burnt people in the burnt-out wreck.
Started to burn again and again
After the police had secured initial evidence, they began to recover the victims from the wreckage. The car with electric drive also began to burn repeatedly during the recovery of the accident victims, and the emergency services had to repeatedly extinguish the fire. After the accident victims had been rescued, the vehicle was examined more closely and the suspicion that it was an electric car was confirmed. According to initial information, the identities of the two deceased are still unknown.
Wreck monitored in quarantine
A towing company with a special tub for electric cars was requested and loaded into the transport tub. The recovered accident wreck must now be kept in a quarantine container for electric vehicle fires, which is equipped with numerous monitoring devices, for at least the next 96 hours.
Uttenthaler Straße was closed for around three and a half hours. The fire department diverted traffic.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.