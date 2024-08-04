Driver and passenger burnt to death in electric car

Started to burn again and again

After the police had secured initial evidence, they began to recover the victims from the wreckage. The car with electric drive also began to burn repeatedly during the recovery of the accident victims, and the emergency services had to repeatedly extinguish the fire. After the accident victims had been rescued, the vehicle was examined more closely and the suspicion that it was an electric car was confirmed. According to initial information, the identities of the two deceased are still unknown.