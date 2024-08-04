Vorteilswelt
Threats, attacks

Israel prepares for war on all fronts

Nachrichten
04.08.2024 08:08

Against the backdrop of massive threats of attack from its arch-enemies, Israel's security forces are reportedly on high alert. It is expected that the attacks threatened by Iran and the Lebanese Shiite militia Hezbollah will take place "on several fronts".

comment0 Kommentare

According to its own statements, the Islamist Hezbollah militia in Lebanon fired "dozens" of (Katyusha) rockets at northern Israel on Saturday evening. This was a reaction to the Israeli attacks on villages such as Kafr Kila in the south of Lebanon, in which civilians were injured.

According to Lebanese security sources, around 50 rockets were fired at northern Israel from southern Lebanon. Other armed proxy groups of Tehran could take part in an aggression against Israel. These include the Houthi in Yemen and militias loyal to Iran in Iraq and Syria.

Israeli army flares light up the sky in the border area with Lebanon on August 3 amid ongoing cross-border clashes between Israeli troops and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters. (Bild: AFP/AFP )
Israeli army flares light up the sky in the border area with Lebanon on August 3 amid ongoing cross-border clashes between Israeli troops and Lebanese Hezbollah fighters.
(Bild: AFP/AFP )
The Israeli "Iron Dome" air defense system is activated to intercept an attack from Lebanon over the Galilee region. (Bild: AP)
The Israeli "Iron Dome" air defense system is activated to intercept an attack from Lebanon over the Galilee region.
(Bild: AP)

Iran threatens to retaliate
The scenario of a possible regional conflagration has been looming ever since two high-ranking enemies of Israel fell victim to deadly attacks. On Wednesday night, an explosion in the room of a government guest house in Tehran killed Hamas foreign chief Ismail Haniyeh. A few hours earlier, an airstrike had killed senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in Beirut. Iran is threatening a harsh retaliatory strike.

It remains unclear when the threatened retaliatory strike could take place. Tehran's and Hezbollah's statements repeatedly refer to the "next few days". Israel can count on the support of the USA and other allies.

As a result of the threats from Tehran, it is feared that an attack this time could be broader and more complex than Iran's attack on Israel in April. At that time, Tehran attacked the Jewish state with more than 300 rockets, cruise missiles and drones in response to an attack by Israel in which several Iranian generals were killed in an Iranian embassy building in Beirut.

Key to de-escalation in ceasefire agreement
US President Joe Biden and other members of the government of Israel's most important ally see the key to de-escalation in a ceasefire agreement for the Gaza war, which has been going on for almost ten months.

Thousands of people demonstrated in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa and other Israeli cities. (Bild: AFP)
Thousands of people demonstrated in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa and other Israeli cities.
(Bild: AFP)

Release of Hamas hostages demanded
 Demonstrators who are pushing for an agreement to release the hostages repeatedly accuse Netanyahu of blocking a Gaza agreement. Thousands of people also demonstrated on Saturday in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, Haifa and other Israeli cities.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

