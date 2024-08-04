A successful start, but:
Despite new momentum, the Bulls have old worries
Two competitive matches, two wins: Red Bull Salzburg's start to the new season has been a success. However, the team of coach Pep Lijnders must improve ahead of the important first leg of the third qualifying round for the Champions League against Twente Enschede on Tuesday.
Relief was written all over the Bulls' faces. They got off to a good start in the Bundesliga, defeating newly promoted GAK 3:2 away from home. It was a deserved success for the runners-up, but also a hard-fought one. Despite taking an early 2:0 lead, the Red Jackets came back into the game and showed that the team from Mozartstadt offers attacking potential at this early stage of the season. "There is still a lot to do," was therefore the tenor of the visitors. Despite all the criticism, there were also plenty of positives. The signature of new head coach Pep Lijnders is clearly visible and some players are pushing their way into the limelight. The "Krone" shows what is already working well and where old problems are resurfacing.
Spectacle guaranteed
Salzburg games are once again a real eye-catcher. The "new bulls" press for all they're worth and get plenty of opportunities. This will please the fans, who are used to success and would much rather see a furious 5:4 in the Bullen-Arena than a tired 1:0.
Vulnerable defensively
Strahinja Pavlovic and Oumar Solet are no longer an issue, but Samson Baidoo and Hendry Blank are now called upon. However, the defensive center did not make the best impression against the rebellious promoted team and was also involved in the two goals conceded. Salzburg already made too many mistakes at the back in the spring.
Done with the left
The Bulls have done well on the wings so far. After the right wing with Amar Dedic and Adam Daghim impressed in the cup against Dornbirn, it was the left wing that did so well on Friday. Aleksa Terzic (two assists) and Dorgeles Nene (one goal) were responsible for the majority of the attacks. "I really liked that," said the coach, who was also impressed.
Another loss
The groundhog greets us daily when it comes to injuries. As in the past two years, the hospital is full. Fernando is a permanent patient and Alex Schlager has also been out for months. In addition to Daouda Guindo and new signing Takumu Kawamura, Leo Morgalla and John Mellberg are also out - after playing for cooperative club Liefering.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
