Despite new momentum, the Bulls have old worries

Relief was written all over the Bulls' faces. They got off to a good start in the Bundesliga, defeating newly promoted GAK 3:2 away from home. It was a deserved success for the runners-up, but also a hard-fought one. Despite taking an early 2:0 lead, the Red Jackets came back into the game and showed that the team from Mozartstadt offers attacking potential at this early stage of the season. "There is still a lot to do," was therefore the tenor of the visitors. Despite all the criticism, there were also plenty of positives. The signature of new head coach Pep Lijnders is clearly visible and some players are pushing their way into the limelight. The "Krone" shows what is already working well and where old problems are resurfacing.