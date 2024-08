Group comes across seriously injured man on a hike

The pensioner from Germany was hiking alone along the Carnic High Trail in the direction of the Obstansersee Hut in East Tyrol. This was also the destination of an Italian hiking group who found the man seriously injured about 300 meters from the hut. According to the police, the 85-year-old fell about 20 meters from a path and is believed to have been seriously injured. The hiking group immediately provided first aid and set the rescue chain in motion. He was flown to Innsbruck Hospital by emergency helicopter.