Nina Khrushcheva, style icon at the 2024 Festival

No jewelry, no fat watch, no glitter. The hairstyle can confidently be described as practical. Make-up: very discreet. The wow effect is her personality alone. Nina Khrushcheva comes across as Nina Khrushcheva. She is what she is. No masquerade, no disguise, nothing exaggerated. Khrushcheva radiates restrained friendliness. The kind of authority we might have known from our teachers and professors at school or university. Someone we respected, but were not afraid of. A woman from whom we sought advice, not comfort. Someone who tells you the truth to your face. Not with brutal harshness, but with unsparing openness.