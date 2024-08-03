After turmoil in Vienna
Federal states: huge differences in social welfare
A family with seven children receives 4600 euros in social welfare in Vienna. The Austria-wide comparison shows: Only Tyrol is on a par with Vienna. In Lower Austria and Upper Austria, the family would only receive 2450 euros.
Is 4600 euros in social welfare for a family of nine unfair? Or are we shaking the foundations of the welfare state when we criticize the sum as too high and unfair? This question has been hotly debated for days.
The camps are divided. Those in favor argue that if you divide the sum of 4600 euros by 9, you are left with around 500 euros per person per month.
Lack of incentives to go to work
However, it is also a fact that even if a mother or father finds a job, such a princely net payment is unlikely to be paid by an employer. A construction worker earns around 2100 euros a month. As a result, there is no incentive to go to work, is the criticism.
Other federal states also see this as a problem. They pay out significantly less social welfare. With one exception - and that is Tyrol.
Here is a detailed comparison:
Vienna. How are the 4600 euros in support payments made up? The two adults receive 809.09 euros per month plus a supplement of 51.01 euros each, as minors live in the household. There is also 312.08 euros per child; the extended family is not entitled to benefits for one of the seven children. On top of this, there is an additional 995.46 euros in rent subsidy, which is paid to the family and not directly to the landlord.
Lower Austria. In total, the Syrian family in Lower Austria would receive more than 2,000 euros less per month. The adults would each receive 809.9 euros. Each child would receive 138.70 euros (for information: only six of the Syrian family's seven children are eligible). The benefit for housing needs is already included in this amount. This means that the family in Lower Austria would receive a total of 2450 euros per month.
Burgenland. Burgenland is somewhat more generous. But Governor Hans Peter Doskozil (SPÖ) is tightening the reins more strictly than his comrades in Vienna. The Syrian family would receive 3210 euros in social assistance in Burgenland. The state spends a total of 10.2 million euros per year on social welfare.
Styria. The Green Mark is on a similar level to Burgenland. Behind the Semmering, the Syrian refugee family would receive a maximum amount of 3480 euros. In total, Styria spends around 69 million euros a year on social welfare. For Social Welfare Minister Doris Kampus (SPÖ), the current discussion is "a question of justice and proportionality". Styria is therefore relying on a degressive calculation model for children.
The discussion is understandable for me, because it is a question of justice and proportionality.
Die steirische Landesrätin Doris Kampus (SPÖ)
Upper Austria. Social assistance in Upper Austria is just as rigid as in Lower Austria. Here, the family would receive 2450 euros per month. What makes the difference in the calculation? In Vienna, for example, there is a fixed child reference rate that is paid out regardless of the number of children. This is a standardized 312 euros per child. In Upper Austria and other federal provinces, there is a child reference rate that is degressively graduated. In Upper Austria, the housing benefit is counted as "income" towards social welfare benefits and reduces the entitlement to the same amount.
Carinthia. SPÖ state governor Peter Kaiser is also not as generous as his party colleagues in Vienna. Mother and father each receive 809.09 euros per month. The state pays a total of 1699 euros per month for the living expenses of 7 children. For 6 children it is 1456.8 euros. In total, this amounts to 3317 euros for seven children per month.
Salzburg. There are currently four families living in Salzburg who have a similar number of members to the Syrians in Vienna and are recipients of social welfare. In the model, it was calculated that the family lives in Salzburg City. The state of Salzburg would transfer 3684 euros including a housing allowance of 500 euros as social welfare per month. The FPÖ is also in a coalition with the ÖVP in Salzburg. Compared to Upper Austria and Lower Austria, where the Freedom Party also co-governs, support in Salzburg is remarkably higher.
Tyrol. There is a surprise in Tyrol. In the west, a family with two adults and seven children receives an amount almost as high as in the federal capital. If the Syrian family lived in Innsbruck City, they could look forward to a minimum security benefit of 4503 euros. Of this, 1709 euros is the maximum amount for rental costs, which is transferred directly to the landlord's account depending on the amount of the actual rent. Subtracting the rent subsidy leaves 2794 euros for the family's living expenses.
Vorarlberg. In Ländle, the maximum monthly living allowance for a family with 7 children is 2212.37 euros. In Vorarlberg there is also support to cover the housing needs of a large family of 5 or more people. The actual housing requirements are covered up to a maximum amount of 1240 euros per month (cap). If this support is added, a family of 9 will receive a total of 3452.27 euros per month from social welfare funds. The housing costs are paid out as a benefit in kind by transferring the rent and operating costs directly to the landlord.
Vienna offers the best conditions for refugees
The conclusion of the comparison: as there are a number of other benefits for refugee families in Vienna (such as reduced admission to swimming pools), it is not surprising that the federal capital offers the best living conditions for refugees.
