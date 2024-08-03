Federal states: huge differences in social welfare

Upper Austria. Social assistance in Upper Austria is just as rigid as in Lower Austria. Here, the family would receive 2450 euros per month. What makes the difference in the calculation? In Vienna, for example, there is a fixed child reference rate that is paid out regardless of the number of children. This is a standardized 312 euros per child. In Upper Austria and other federal provinces, there is a child reference rate that is degressively graduated. In Upper Austria, the housing benefit is counted as "income" towards social welfare benefits and reduces the entitlement to the same amount.