2411 speeders are caught by the police every day

In addition, last year saw an increase in seatbelt violations (20,402 cases), child restraint (1520) and prohibited use of cell phones while driving (22,645). In addition, 4731 drivers were reported for alcohol impairment, and 1524 drivers were found to be driving under the influence of drugs in Upper Austria. These alarmingly high figures are also reflected in the number of driving licenses and moped ID cards taken: 3843 had to surrender their license.