Yamal post with another youngster with a big name

Young dad

Incidentally, Yamal's dad could easily still be kicking a ball with his son in terms of age (there is no reliable information on his ability). Nasraoui is just 34 years old, so he became a dad when he was the same age as his son Lamine is now. Incidentally, the dad of Yamal's "photo buddy" is five years older than Yamal's father: Cristiano Ronaldo Senior is 39 years young.