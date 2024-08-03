In the Karawanken tunnel
Set to overtake despite double lane closure
A German driver was driving with her two daughters on the Karawanken highway (A11) on Friday when she attempted to overtake in the tunnel despite the single lane and double closure line, ultimately causing a crash.
The 46-year-old woman was driving her car southbound on the Karawanken highway at around 6.50 p.m. on Friday. Her two daughters were in the car with her, with the 21-year-old in the front passenger seat and the eleven-year-old in the back seat.
"Immediately after entering the Karawanken tunnel, the woman was under the impression that there were two lanes leading in the direction of Slovenia and therefore swerved to the left over the double barrier line in order to overtake a truck train in front of her," said the police.
Crashed into oncoming traffic
In doing so, the German woman overlooked the oncoming car of a Swiss driver (60), which she hit from the side. The woman's car then skidded to the right and collided with the articulated lorry of a Czech (53) before the car came to a standstill in front of it.
"All occupants were able to leave their vehicles independently and, according to their own statements, remained uninjured. Alcohol tests were negative," said a police officer. Both cars sustained serious material damage, only the truck was able to continue its journey. The Karawanken Tunnel was closed to all traffic during the recovery and clean-up operations, resulting in long traffic jams in both directions.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.