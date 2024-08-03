Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

In the Karawanken tunnel

Set to overtake despite double lane closure

Nachrichten
03.08.2024 06:50

A German driver was driving with her two daughters on the Karawanken highway (A11) on Friday when she attempted to overtake in the tunnel despite the single lane and double closure line, ultimately causing a crash. 

comment0 Kommentare

The 46-year-old woman was driving her car southbound on the Karawanken highway at around 6.50 p.m. on Friday. Her two daughters were in the car with her, with the 21-year-old in the front passenger seat and the eleven-year-old in the back seat.

"Immediately after entering the Karawanken tunnel, the woman was under the impression that there were two lanes leading in the direction of Slovenia and therefore swerved to the left over the double barrier line in order to overtake a truck train in front of her," said the police. 

Crashed into oncoming traffic
In doing so, the German woman overlooked the oncoming car of a Swiss driver (60), which she hit from the side. The woman's car then skidded to the right and collided with the articulated lorry of a Czech (53) before the car came to a standstill in front of it. 

"All occupants were able to leave their vehicles independently and, according to their own statements, remained uninjured. Alcohol tests were negative," said a police officer. Both cars sustained serious material damage, only the truck was able to continue its journey. The Karawanken Tunnel was closed to all traffic during the recovery and clean-up operations, resulting in long traffic jams in both directions. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Kärntner Krone
Kärntner Krone
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf