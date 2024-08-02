World record holder Cheptegei wins the 10,000 meters!

A few more highlights: The women's 100 m preliminaries already produced top times non-stop. Marie Josée Ta Lou from Côte d'Ivoire, who ran the fastest preliminary time ever at the Olympic Games in Tokyo with 10.78 seconds, was also the best in the preliminary heats in Paris, this time in 10.87 seconds, followed by Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (JAM/10.92). Eight sprinters remained under 11.00 seconds in the preliminary heats. In the women's 800m, Tsige Duguma (ETH) won the fifth heat in 1:57.90, the fastest preliminary time in Olympic history. All of the favorites advanced confidently here - led by Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson, who won her preliminary heat in 1:59.31.