Opening derby ends with a fair points split

Champions Austria Salzburg begin their "Mission Promotion" on Saturday (17:30) with a home match against Kufstein. The season opener for the other Salzburg teams is away from home. Kuchl have to make the long journey to Lauterach for the promotion clash. "That's quite a change. In the Salzburg League we had short distances, now we're on the bus for a few hours. It won't make the task any easier, but we'll do our best. We're really looking forward to it," said coach Tom Hofer, who is already eagerly anticipating the first match in the Westliga.