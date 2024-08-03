“No comparison, you can feel it in every training session”

Coach Joachim Standfest hopes "that we can translate our training performance into the competition. All the players gave their all and I expect the same in the game against Tirol." Standfest watched WSG in their 3-0 win over Imst in the Cup and was impressed by them: "They have certainly improved their play and will be an unpleasant opponent." Bähre also sees progress in his team in terms of quality: "There's no comparison to the last few seasons. You can feel it in every training session."