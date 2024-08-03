Bähre clarifies:
“No comparison, you can feel it in every training session”
Altach coach Joachim Standfest last watched today's opponents WSG Tirol in the ÖFB Cup in their 3:0 win in Schwaz. "They have improved in terms of their play," says the Styrian. But Vorarlberg have also done that, at least according to Mike Bähre, who was Altach's top scorer last season.
The day before the league opener against Tirol, Altach did not want to say much more about the embarrassing cup defeat at Donaufeld in the Eastern League. "We've talked about it internally and worked through it. But we are looking ahead. I can promise that we'll put in a different, combative performance," said Mike Bähre, who replaced Lukas Jäger as captain a week ago.
Coach Joachim Standfest hopes "that we can translate our training performance into the competition. All the players gave their all and I expect the same in the game against Tirol." Standfest watched WSG in their 3-0 win over Imst in the Cup and was impressed by them: "They have certainly improved their play and will be an unpleasant opponent." Bähre also sees progress in his team in terms of quality: "There's no comparison to the last few seasons. You can feel it in every training session."
Standfest has set goals internally, while externally he mentions that he will once again incorporate young players into the squad this season. He mentions one in advance: "Filip Milojevic will get his first minutes in the next few Bundesliga games." Standfest also expects Felix Oberwaditzer to make the leap into the Bundesliga soon.
Unfortunately, one player will have to wait: Salif Tietietta (19) suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in training and will be out for a long time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
