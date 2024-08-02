Despite tensions
Austria is not planning any evacuations from Israel
The Austrian Foreign Ministry is not planning any evacuations of citizens from Israel for the time being. In Iran, Austrian travelers are being asked to leave the country as quickly as possible.
"Those Austrians who are currently still in Iran for family reasons have not requested consular assistance these days and are following developments closely," said Austria's ambassador in Tehran, Wolf Dietrich Heim. However, only a few Austrians are currently registered in Iran. They are being asked individually to leave the country as quickly as possible.
The embassy is currently on increased standby. In principle, a travel warning of the highest level has been in place for Iran since the fall of 2022.
"Crisis mode since October 7"
The situation in Israel also remains tense, said Austria's ambassador in Tel Aviv, Nikolaus Lutterotti, on Thursday. "Austrians in Israel should register on the homepage of the Foreign Ministry. That way we can contact them directly by text message and email if the worst comes to the worst." The embassy has already been working in crisis mode since October 7 (the Hamas terror attack).
Austrians in Israel should register on the homepage of the Foreign Ministry. That way, we can contact them directly by text message and e-mail if the worst comes to the worst.
Österreichs Botschafter in Tel Aviv, Nikolaus Lutterotti
People are "very traumatized and emotionally preoccupied with the fate of the hostages". According to a report, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has announced a direct attack on Israel. After the attacks by the Israeli army in Beirut (Lebanon) and Tehran, retaliatory attacks are feared (see video above).
Airlines avoid airspace
More and more international airlines are therefore avoiding the airspace over the region. Austrian Airlines and AUA's parent company Lufthansa have not been flying to Tel Aviv since Thursday evening, and the entire Israeli airspace is being avoided. This will apply until August 8 for the time being.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.