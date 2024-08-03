Bundesliga in the ticker:
Hartberg against LASK – LIVE from 5pm
Kick-off in the Austrian Bundesliga. TSV Hartberg host LASK, we will be reporting live from 5pm - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
LASK start the 51st season of the Austrian Bundesliga as probably the biggest challenger to top duo Sturm and Salzburg. The final phase of the past season certainly whetted the appetite for more, and the Linzers also made some notable additions in the summer. A difficult task awaits in Hartberg at the start. After a successful pre-season, the team from Eastern Styria have renewed their ambitions of finishing in the top six.
No room for arrogance
Before the start of the season, the LASK did not make any predictions about Graz or Salzburg. Coach Thomas Darazs always emphasized the need to keep both feet on the ground. "We've only been back in the professional game for ten years. We first have to earn the status of being able to say we're flirting with first place," explained the Viennese. This is only the sixth time that Linz have finished in the top three of the Bundesliga, and "no fixed position" has been set as a target for the coming season.
Expectations in the squad are high, not least because LASK have made further additions on the transfer market. "I'm very happy with the squad, we have a lot of very talented players in the team who have great potential," said Darazs. Three new signings, Alexis Tibidi, Melayro Bogarde and Hrvoje Smolcic, made their debuts in the 3-0 cup win against Union Gurten. Former world champion Jerome Boateng and ÖFB team player Maximilian Entrup, who moved to Linz from Hartberg, were not yet involved in the game.
The two best-known new acquisitions will also be missing from the Bundesliga opener. Entrup only joined the team later after taking part in the European Championship and is still behind in training. Boateng has only made headlines off the pitch so far and has yet to play a single minute for LASK.
No upper limit
In Hartberg, the aim is to build on the successful previous season (fifth place) even without Entrup. "We've had a wonderful year in which we've developed really well," said Markus Schopp. The new season will bring similar conditions and, according to the coach, great things could happen again this year. "Everyone is aiming to finish in the top six. We deserved to do that last year. If we perform in the same way again this year, then I don't want to limit myself to the top."
The top priority, however, is to stay in the league. "I think we have to be very clear about how we want to survive in the Bundesliga," explained Schopp. In terms of the squad situation, there is satisfaction in Eastern Styria despite some notable departures. The new additions around Elias Havel, Justin Omoregie and Patrik Mijic have integrated well and have already familiarized themselves with the processes. "We have to work quickly because we know what kind of opening program we have," explained Schopp, who will have all players available on Saturday.
Challenging weeks
The first round of a new season brings back positive memories for Hartberg, who have not lost an opening game in four years. However, LASK will not be an easy task. "We know that we are playing against a very ambitious team that has invested heavily and wants to close the gap on Sturm and Salzburg at the top," said Schopp. Difficult tasks also await Hartberg after that, with duels with champions Sturm, Vienna's Austria and Salzburg to follow in rounds two to four.
