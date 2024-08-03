Hartberg against LASK – LIVE from 5pm

No room for arrogance

Before the start of the season, the LASK did not make any predictions about Graz or Salzburg. Coach Thomas Darazs always emphasized the need to keep both feet on the ground. "We've only been back in the professional game for ten years. We first have to earn the status of being able to say we're flirting with first place," explained the Viennese. This is only the sixth time that Linz have finished in the top three of the Bundesliga, and "no fixed position" has been set as a target for the coming season.