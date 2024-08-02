Breast Health Center: Upswing with new boss

In future, the aim is to offer patients holistic care and further expand the range of services. Collaborations are also planned with Graz University Hospital and plastic surgeons. "I am delighted that we are able to complete the generational change at the Breast Health Center in Güssing, as we have been planning for some time. My thanks also go to Primarius Willhuber, who, as head of surgery in Güssing, got the department back on track in record time. This secures the provision of care for the entire region," said Governor Hans Peter Doskozil.