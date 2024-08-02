Clinic Güssing
Breast Health Center: Upswing with new boss
Turbulent times lie behind the Breast Health Center at the Güssing Clinic. On September 1, Dr. Stefan Uranitsch takes over the management. His goal: to bring breast health in Burgenland up to the gold standard.
After a number of staff changes in 2022, the cooperation with Vienna General Hospital was terminated, patient criticism and falling surgical figures have damaged the reputation of the center, which was founded in 2013. Let bygones be bygones is the motto of Gesundheit Burgenland, which has been working on repositioning the breast health center and is now presenting a new director in Stefan Uranitsch from 1 September.
Dr. Stefan Uranitsch is a general and visceral surgeon and, as a senologist (breast specialist), has specialized in oncological surgery with a focus on breast conservation, mastectomy and reconstruction. Most recently, he held a senior position at the Hospital of the Brothers of Mercy in Graz. "I'm looking forward to helping to develop the Breast Health Centre and contributing my previous experience," emphasizes the 42-year-old ahead of the start.
Breast health is to be brought up to the gold standard in Burgenland. The aim is to provide patients with holistic care.
OA Dr. Stefan Uranitsch, Leiter des Brustgesundheitszentrums
In future, the aim is to offer patients holistic care and further expand the range of services. Collaborations are also planned with Graz University Hospital and plastic surgeons. "I am delighted that we are able to complete the generational change at the Breast Health Center in Güssing, as we have been planning for some time. My thanks also go to Primarius Willhuber, who, as head of surgery in Güssing, got the department back on track in record time. This secures the provision of care for the entire region," said Governor Hans Peter Doskozil.
