Lafnitz as guest
Another new player for Austria before the league starts
After two years in the Bundesliga, Lustenau's Austria will have to bake smaller rolls again this season and compete in the second division. The starting signal is given on Saturday when SV Lafnitz are the guests. The objective for the opening game is clear, even if the Vorarlberg side would have liked a little more time.
"We know how important the first game is. A good start is extremely important. That's why we'll do everything we can to get off to a good start," promised Austria Lustenau veteran Pius Grabher ahead of today's home match against Lafnitz at the Bregenz Stadium. In terms of objectives, neo-head coach Martin Brenner has no problem finding clear words: "Of course we want to start the season with a win."
However, a look at the statistics shows that this might not be so easy: Austria have lost three of their four home games against the Styrians so far. At least Lustenau won the last two games in the 2021-22 promotion season.
"Major upheaval"
Another reason why the task against SV Lafnitz - who the bookmakers expect to finish in mid-table - might not be an easy one is the many new additions to the green-and-white side. "Our team certainly still needs time, we have a lot of new players," said Brenner, who expects an open game.
That's right! Even one more since Friday. Austria announced that Ibrahim Ouattara, a 20-year-old attacking player, has been loaned to Austria by Clermont. However, it is still uncertain when he will make his debut - the man from the Ivory Coast is currently still struggling with an injury.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
