Video from Bremen
Police in Bremen ram groper off his scooter
In Bremen, a police car rammed a groper off his scooter. A video of the controversial incident, which took place last Sunday, is circulating on the X platform.
The man (33) who was rammed is said to have driven past a young woman (19) on Philosophenweg in Bremen at around 5.50 a.m. and sexually harassed her. "The woman's dress slipped up," said police spokeswoman Franka Haedke. After the incident, the man fled.
However, passers-by saw the incident and alerted a police patrol that was nearby. They were able to "stop the man near the station with a police car. No one was injured", according to a police statement.
You can see the video of the incident here.
It does not say exactly how the 33-year-old was stopped. However, a video is now circulating on Platform X that shows the police ramming into the man in the street. He is thrown close to the sidewalk, a police officer runs after him.
Much approval for action
While some speak of police violence or fear that someone may have been injured in the incident, others on X speak of a "good action". Most of the reactions from users are positive. "If you know the context, then it serves him right," says someone. "At last we have American methods" and "At last there's a crackdown" can be read in other places.
Speed underestimated?
One user suspects that the car driver may have underestimated the speed of the scooter rider. He only wanted to block his path and not run him over, he wrote.
The facts of the case are currently being investigated internally, the police told Bild. The 33-year-old suspect has been provisionally arrested and is being investigated for sexual harassment.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.