Excuse me?
George has to plan his funeral SO early
Prince George, the future king, has to abide by a multitude of royal rules and protocols. But shortly after his 16th birthday, a particularly gruesome task awaits him: planning his own funeral.
According to Christopher Andersen, the author of "The King", George, like all high-ranking royals, is asked to organize his own funeral. The expert revealed that all senior members of the royal family are asked to help plan their own funeral when they reach that age.
Macabre tradition
The macabre tradition began in 2000, when teenage Princes William and Harry were urged to plan their own funerals to avoid disputes like the one that followed Princess Diana's death in 1997.
Guest list, music and style
A spokesperson for St. James's Palace explained at the time that the royals should express their wishes for the guest list, music and style of the ceremony. The plans will then be updated over the years.
Prince Philip, George's great-grandfather, meticulously planned his funeral over 18 years and kept updating it so that no details were left to chance.
"Put me in the back of the Land Rover"
From choosing the Land Rover Defender TD5 130 that transported his coffin to making the final adjustments in 2019, the year of his 98th birthday, Philip made sure everything went exactly as he wanted.
He is said to have repeatedly told the Queen "Just put me in the back of a Land Rover and drive me to Windsor." He also personally selected the medals, awards and regalia that were displayed at his funeral.
Prince George therefore has not only a responsible but also an emotional task ahead of him, which is part of his royal legacy. No one is likely to envy him for this ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
