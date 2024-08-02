Pilgrims rescued
Flash floods near the Himalayas claim 13 lives
At least 13 people have died in flash floods on the edge of the Himalayas in India (see video above). Thousands of pilgrims were stranded, many of whom were airlifted to safety by helicopter.
The pilgrims were on their way to the Hindu temple of Kedarnath, which is dedicated to the deity Shiva. Every year, thousands of people crowd the trail, which is only accessible in summer. This time, thousands of them were stranded, according to the authorities in the northern Indian state of Uttarakhand on Friday. Hundreds of people were brought to safety by helicopter.
More than 200 dead in landslides
The monsoon rains are particularly heavy this year. Heavy rainfall triggered flooding in the state of Himachal Pradesh on Thursday. At least two people were killed and 28 others were missing. Landslides occurred, killing more than 200 people in Kerala this week alone. The search for survivors continues.
In the foothills of the Himalayas, the flash floods have now claimed 13 lives. The monsoon rains occur between June and September. On the one hand, they are important for agriculture and food security for almost two billion people, but on the other hand they also regularly cause flooding and destruction. Deforestation and the construction of dams exacerbate the consequences.
