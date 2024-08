Drunk driver crashes into a tree

A 23-year-old man is responsible for the fact that there is now one less tree on the Rheinstraße in Bregenz (Vorarlberg): The man got into his car at around 11.15 p.m. on Wednesday and drove it in the direction of Fußach. Presumably due to his alcohol level (over 0.8 per mille), he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree at the side of the road.