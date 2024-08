Three Ländle branches affected by bankruptcy

Anyone who has enjoyed decorating their home and garden with decorative items from "Depot" will now have to look for alternatives, as the company has slipped into bankruptcy, as KSV1870 announced. The company operates three branches in Vorarlberg: in Feldkirch, Bürs and Dornbirn. All three will probably soon close for good. Depot" has a total of 48 branches throughout Austria, and there is also the option of online delivery.