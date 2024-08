The “zoo killer” is a Russian agent

Another suspected agent released

Other Russian prisoners released as part of the exchange include Roman Zelesnyov, a computer hacker sentenced to 27 years in prison, and Vladislav Klyushin, an IT entrepreneur who was sentenced to nine years in prison for cyber fraud in the USA. In addition, Vadim Konoshchyonok, a suspected secret service agent who has not yet been sentenced for allegedly smuggling technology that could be used for military purposes while circumventing sanctions, has also been released.