WAC against Austria Klagenfurt from 19.30 LIVE

The Viennese set the goal of the season as staying in the league. "Anyone who talks about anything else doesn't really know their way around or can't assess that," said Pacult. A first small step towards staying in the league should be taken in the derby against the WAC. "We'll do everything we can to win it for our supporters and make them happy. But of course, it's also very important for us to start with a positive experience," said the former Rapid champion coach.