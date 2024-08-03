Carinthian derby
WAC against Austria Klagenfurt from 19.30 LIVE
Wolfsberger AC face Austria Klagenfurt in the Bundesliga opener. The game kicks off at 19:30, we will be reporting live (ticker below).
Here is the live ticker:
Dietmar Kühbauer celebrates his league comeback as WAC coach with a particularly delicate task. The Carinthian derby against Austria Klagenfurt awaits the Burgenland native and his charges in front of a home crowd today and is therefore a game that points the way forward, as both Kühbauer and his counterpart Peter Pacult emphasized. Both clubs had to cope with a loss of personnel in the summer, and the clash in the Lavanttal Arena will be the first to determine where they stand.
For Kühbauer, there is no clear favorite in this match. "It will certainly be a close game. The team that invests more will win." The former team player insisted that they must be highly focused from the very first minute. "Klagenfurt will certainly do everything they can to make life as difficult as possible for us."
There is great respect for the local rivals and their recent sporting successes. "Reaching the championship group three times in a row - you can only take your hat off. That alone is warning enough for us," explained Kühbauer. The WAC lost Nikolas Veratschnig, Augustine Boakye, Michael Novak and Hendrik Bonmann during the transfer window, while central defender Nicolas Wimmer arrived from Klagenfurt.
Pacult: "We had the biggest upheaval"
The club from Carinthia's capital suffered further painful losses with Sinan Karweina, Philipp Menzel, Till Schumacher and Andy Irving. "We certainly had the biggest upheaval of all the clubs. Seven regular players are gone, but as a coach you have to deal with that. The guys who have come in make a good impression and have fitted in well," said Pacult.
The Viennese set the goal of the season as staying in the league. "Anyone who talks about anything else doesn't really know their way around or can't assess that," said Pacult. A first small step towards staying in the league should be taken in the derby against the WAC. "We'll do everything we can to win it for our supporters and make them happy. But of course, it's also very important for us to start with a positive experience," said the former Rapid champion coach.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.