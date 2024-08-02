4,000 euro fine for abandoning pets

Pregnant dog tiedup

16. District, one day in early summer: residents find two dogs in a courtyard - tied to a post, all on their own, with no sign of their owner. Particularly bad: one of the dogs is heavily pregnant. "Fortunately, the owner was so law-abiding before abandoning his animals that he had complied with the chip and registration requirements for dogs," says Persy. This made it possible to track him down and initiate proceedings against him for violating the Animal Welfare Act. The result: a fine of 4,000 euros plus a 400 euro contribution to the costs of the proceedings.