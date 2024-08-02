Owner tracked down
4,000 euro fine for abandoning pets
The number of cases in which people abandon their pets is currently at an all-time high. In Vienna, the owners of three animals have now been identified and brought to justice for their cruel deeds.
Plan a vacation, pack your bags, abandon your pet - unfortunately, this is the sad reality in a striking number of cases. As the latest figures from Vienna's TierQuarTier show, a particularly large number of pets are currently being left to fend for themselves.
Fines of 4,000 euros each have now been imposed in three cases after the Vienna Animal Welfare Ombudsman's Office reported the perpetrators to the police. "The message is clear: abandoning animals is cruelty to animals and will be severely punished," says Vienna Animal Welfare Ombudswoman Eva Persy.
Pregnant dog tiedup
16. District, one day in early summer: residents find two dogs in a courtyard - tied to a post, all on their own, with no sign of their owner. Particularly bad: one of the dogs is heavily pregnant. "Fortunately, the owner was so law-abiding before abandoning his animals that he had complied with the chip and registration requirements for dogs," says Persy. This made it possible to track him down and initiate proceedings against him for violating the Animal Welfare Act. The result: a fine of 4,000 euros plus a 400 euro contribution to the costs of the proceedings.
Long ear in a shoebox
Back in winter, a passer-by in the neighboring 15th district noticed a shoebox in front of the entrance to her house. But instead of shoes or garbage, the tiny box contained a rabbit. After the animal rescue service took the rabbit to the City of Vienna's animal shelter for care, the found animal was published on the internet. Based on witnesses and a Facebook post in which the rabbit had been offered for sale a few weeks earlier, the owner was identified and also reported to the police. Result: 4,000 euro fine plus 400 euro contribution to the costs of the proceedings.
Puppy on street lamp
In the third case, an innocent puppy was the victim of its irresponsible owner. Young people found the three-month-old four-legged friend tied to a street lamp. Luckily for them, the animal's vaccination certificate was in a plastic bag containing dog accessories. This meant that the owner could also be traced and held responsible for his actions. The court also imposed a fine of 4,000 euros plus 400 euros to cover the costs of the proceedings.
Do you have any information about who might own an abandoned animal?
- Please report your suspicions about who the animal belongs to or who may have abandoned it to the authorities
- (Anonymous) reports to the Animal Welfare Ombudsman's Office in Vienna are also possible
- Make yourself available as a witness in any subsequent proceedings
- Provide contact details for further questions about the case
Animal Welfare Ombudsman's Officehopes for deterrent effect
The legally binding convictions are an important success for the Animal Welfare Ombudsman's Office Vienna in enforcing the rights of animals. "Abandoning animals is a criminal offense - no matter where or how someone gets rid of their animal. In particularly serious cases, the Criminal Code can even be applied," explains Persy. Under the Animal Welfare Act, abandonment is punishable by a fine of up to 7,500 euros, and up to 15,000 euros in the event of a repeat offense.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
