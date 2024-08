Two swimmers ignored storm warning

The swimmers were traveling without an accompanying boat and without a buoy. As one of the swimmers was already showing symptoms of exhaustion, the two were brought safely ashore by our boat crew, reports Simone Loidl from the Ebensee branch of the water rescue service.



Orange flashing light

"Storm warnings can be recognized by the orange flashing light. A total of five storm warning lights are positioned around Lake Traunsee so that at least one signal can be seen from every point on the lake. When the warning lights are activated, you should make your way to the shore as quickly as possible, as this can lead to dangerous situations," says Loidl.