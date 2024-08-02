Criticism at the Olympics
Anger over TV images: IOC now admits mistakes
The International Olympic Committee has admitted mistakes following criticism of the image management during the TV broadcasts of the Summer Games in Paris and promised improvements for the remaining days of the Olympics.
It had to admit "that in some cases our host broadcast production contained too many shots of cheering spectators", said a spokesperson for the responsible IOC subsidiary OBS.
Fans instead of athletes
"Without fans in the stands at the Tokyo Olympics, we wanted to ensure that our cameras captured the incredible atmosphere at the Paris Games venues," it said. In recent days, TV viewers and TV reporters from the broadcasting stations had repeatedly expressed their anger that the host broadcaster OBS often showed fans in the stands instead of athletes, important scenes or slow-motion shots of exciting moments during live broadcasts.
Like broadcasters all over the world, ORF is also adopting the signal produced by the Olympic Broadcasting Service. "We have addressed this together with our venue production teams on site and will continue to focus primarily on the athletes and key moments of the sporting action," the IOC has now announced.
