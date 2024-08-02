Data sniffer dogs also found buried hard disks

Dogs found buried hard disks

During house searches, service dogs are now also used that are trained to detect special substances found on USB sticks. These data carriers are often disguised as everyday objects - lighters, pens or lipsticks - and run the risk of being overlooked. Two data carrier sniffer dogs from Bavaria, who were called in to assist, managed to locate hard drives buried in a garden during a house search. "We just had to dig them up. Due to the size of the property, it would have been difficult to find the evidence without animal help," says Csefan.