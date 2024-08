Sailor wanted to stay on Lake Traunsee despite storm

As a thunderstorm with strong winds was approaching, a storm warning was issued on Lake Traunsee at around 5.45 pm on Thursday. Boats from the water rescue service and the Gmunden police then set out on Lake Traunsee to prevent emergency situations. At around 6.10 p.m., Gmunden Water Rescue noticed a sailing boat sailing from Altmünster towards Gmunden Bay with a doldrums pusher.



Passengers were visibly frightened

The skipper (39) from Gmunden had two passengers on board. They were sitting in the cabin below deck and were visibly frightened by the swell. The 39-year-old was informed of the storm warning by the water rescue service, but he refused to head for the nearest shore. In the end, the sailboat was towed into Ortherbucht Bay by the water rescue service to defuse the dangerous situation.



Persistent aggression

Due to the 39-year-old's persistent aggression, the police were called in. During the check, the police officers suspected that the man was under the influence of narcotics. The man was then subjected to a clinical examination at the Salzkammergut Clinic in Gmunden, where he was found to be impaired by narcotics and overtired. Several charges were filed under the Navigation Act and for disorderly conduct by the Gmunden District Court.